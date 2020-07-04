In addition to the much-talked-about mandatory face mask ordinance, the Columbia City Council’s regular Monday meeting will include several comments from the public on police reform and institutional racism, budget reports from two of the city’s community improvement districts and discussion of a senior citizen athletic competition, among other things.
Five public comments about police reform and institutional racism are scheduled for Monday’s meeting. Jamie Reeves has asked for time to discuss the topic of defunding the police, while Lynn Maloney is scheduled to talk about institutional racism and city contracts.
Kimber Summers will address shifting responsibility for addiction and drug use from the criminal justice to the social justice system, and Roy Lovelady wants to talk about police, policies and racial injustice in the city. Renee Maxwell also wants to address police reforms.
The council’s agenda includes a resolution “reaffirming the commitment of the city to values of equity, fairness, inclusion and justice in the provision of city services in the wake of COVID-19.”
The council will also discuss how to distribute the first round of funding it received from the federal government through the CARES Act, a coronavirus economic relief program.
The city’s Housing and Community Development Commission has recommended:
- $270,000 for rent and mortgage assistance.
- $175,00 for a micro-enterprise loan program.
- $70,000 for public services to address homelessness.
- $58,473 for planning and administrative costs.
Representatives from the Downtown and Business Loop community improvement districts will present their budgets for fiscal 2021 at the meeting. The Business Loop district is forecasting a 15% decline in sales tax revenue, while the Downtown district is anticipating 47.9% less.
The council will also decide whether to authorize an agreement with the UM System Board of Curators that would allow the city to sponsor the 36th annual Missouri State Senior Games.
The Senior Games is an Olympic-style sports festival for people 50 and older. Games were originally scheduled to take place June 11-14 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has yet to be determined.
The council will decide whether the city will support and sponsor the event.