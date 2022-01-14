An investigation into the death of a Columbia man has been reopened at the recommendation of the Citizens Police Review Board.
Freddie McKee, 37, was found dead on July 8, 2020, outside a central Columbia home. His death was ruled an overdose.
But his mother, Doressia McKee, has questioned both the ruling and the way in which Columbia police handled the investigation of her son’s death. She has argued that police at the scene did not follow departmental procedures and drew conclusions about the case without a proper inquiry.
Her concerns began the day she arrived at a home on Switzler Street where her son’s body was found, and she decided that police were treating his cause of death as a foregone conclusion. She has relentlessly pursued her quest to determine whether authorities gave her son’s death the attention it deserved for more than a year and a half.
After a series of phone calls and public records requests, she filed a complaint with the Columbia Police Department the following April. Almost six months later, on Oct. 7, Police Chief Geoff Jones replied to McKee telling her that he found her allegations to be unfounded.
McKee filed an appeal with the Citizens Police Review Board on Nov 23. In a document prepared with her attorney, she listed concerns she said raise questions about the handling of the case. According to the appeal filed by McKee:
- Her son had multiple cuts, bruises and contusions, in addition to a torn fingernail.
- His cell phone and one of his shoes were not found.
There were two toxicology reports with conflicting results, one that determined there were no substances in Freddie McKee’s system, and another that found evidence of drugs.
- Police did not question some potential witnesses, including neighbors.
After months of waiting, things began to happen quickly once the appeal was filed.
On Nov. 30, the Citizens Police Review Board sent a letter to Jones saying it unanimously recommended that he reconsider his decision about the initial investigation "and find that the complaint is sustained (sufficient facts established to prove misconduct),” according to a copy of the letter provided to the Missourian by McKee.
A week later, on Dec. 8, Jones told the board he would reopen the investigation.
"As a result of your recommendation, I have chosen to reopen the IA (internal affairs) investigation, while also reopening the death investigation," Jones wrote in a letter provided to the Missourian by McKee. He said he would assign "an uninvolved detective sergeant to research the available information to determine if there are any additional actions to be taken in the death investigation."
Members of the review board, a city attorney and a police department spokesperson said they could not speak about details of the case because of a legal challenge that's been filed by a sergeant involved in the investigation.
Among the arguments made in that suit are that recently passed state legislation now means such internal investigations are closed to public inquiry. Until that question is resolved, the city is working on cases like McKee’s behind closed doors.
As a result, the Missourian could not determine which elements of McKee’s complaint were considered most substantive by the board.
McKee believes police were too quick to determine that her son died of an overdose because that’s what they were told at the scene, and she questions whether such conclusions have been drawn as quickly in other highly publicized cases that have involved potential drug use and victims who were white or from higher income brackets.
"What is the difference between these people and my son?" she asks. "They were a different color. Where it happened. Who he is."
Helen Jackmon, Freddie McKee's grandmother, said the day she got the news was one of the worst of her life.
"He wasn't a perfect kid, but he was the grandson who never talked back, I’ve never seen him angry," Jackmon said.
His death has been hard on the entire family, she said, including his daughter.
"Every life matters, no matter what," she said. "I'm just hoping and praying they’ll find out what actually happened to my grandson."