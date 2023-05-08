The Columbia Police Department has rescheduled meetings that will give residents a chance to talk with police about crime trends and public safety during two meetings in the North and South districts.

According to a news release, police will reschedule the meetings for June. One of the original dates conflicted with a meeting of the Citizens Police Review Board.

