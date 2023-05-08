The Columbia Police Department has rescheduled meetings that will give residents a chance to talk with police about crime trends and public safety during two meetings in the North and South districts.
According to a news release, police will reschedule the meetings for June. One of the original dates conflicted with a meeting of the Citizens Police Review Board.
Police have yet to announce new dates.
Representatives of the Police Department’s Patrol and Criminal Investigations bureaus will be present at the sessions to provide information and answer residents’ questions.
Those who wish can submit questions in advance to PolicePIO@CoMo.gov. Those who send messages should indicate whether they live in the North or South district.