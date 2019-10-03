Several reports of shots fired at Rice Road and Boyd Lane on Wednesday evening prompted a response from the Columbia Police Department.
This is the second reported case of shots fired near Rice Road in the past few weeks. Antonio Lasha Houston, 36, and Danielle Beverly-Mae Marine, 33, both of Columbia, were found dead as a result of gunshot wounds in the lawn of a home on the 2100 block of of McKee Street near Rice Road on Sept. 22.
Glenn Cobbins, a community activist, is planning a block party for the Rice Road neighborhood from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. He hopes people will come out and get to know their neighbors better and find a way to relax despite the recent violence.
There were no obvious victims or suspects in the area when officers arrived, according to a city news release. Multiple witnesses reported seeing two vehicles leave the area around the time the shots were reported.
Later that evening, police responded to another call regarding a wounded subject at the 3600 block of Chestnut Drive. Police were able to identify the vehicle there as one involved in the earlier shooting based on the witnesses' descriptions. They were also able to locate the second vehicle, which had sustained damage from gunfire, according to the release.
Terrell Marquise Lawrence, a 21-year-old who has been previously arrested on suspicion of assault, domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, possession of a firearm and property damage, has been identified as a possible suspect, the release states.
There have been six total deaths as a result of shots fired in the month of September, more than the total number of gun-related deaths that occurred in 2018, according to previous Missourian reporting.
This most recent report of shots fired comes in the wake of multiple shootings that have occurred in Columbia and an increased sense of fear in the community. At a news conference last week, Mayor Brian Treece said the efforts to reduce violence through community policing have been expanded citywide, but Chief of Police Geoff Jones contradicted that, citing a shortage of staff within the Columbia Police Department, according to previous reporting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
