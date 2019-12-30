Columbia Police responded to a report of gunshots at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive.
When officers arrived, they immediately began searching the area in northern Columbia for evidence, and found several shell cases, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts.
Officers did not locate anyone with injuries, or confirm any property damage, according to a statement released by Pitts. Broken glass was found in the street, suggesting that a car might have been struck, however it was not located, the statement said.
All hospital emergency departments in the area, were notified, and none of them reported treating gunshot wounds, Pitts said.
During the investigation, probable cause was established to request and serve a search warrant at a residence in the area, according to Pitts. E'Kayleon Spain-Prince, 18, of Columbia was arrested on multiple charges, including unlawful use of weapon and stealing — firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, according to the Boone County Government sheriff's website.
People with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477.