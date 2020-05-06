The Columbia Police Department responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Once officers arrived to the scene, they canvassed the area and found shell casings, though there was no evidence of property damage and no injuries were reported, according to a release from the department.
No further details are available because this is an ongoing investigation. The department asks anyone with information to contact the department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.