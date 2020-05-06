The Columbia Police Department responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Once officers arrived to the scene, they canvassed the area and found shell casings, though there was no evidence of property damage and no injuries were reported, according to a release from the department.

No further details are available because this is an ongoing investigation. The department asks anyone with information to contact the department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.

  • Public safety and health reporter, spring 2020 I am studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at danielleduclos@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

