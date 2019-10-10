The Columbia Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of Dove Drive in northern Columbia. The shots were heard this morning at 3 a.m., according to a press release.
No injuries were reported.
The police located several shell casings at the scene, finding damage to one house and two vehicles, according to the release.
No information regarding suspects is currently available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).
Supevising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.