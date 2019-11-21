Columbia Police Department officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 9:22 p.m. Thursday on Riva Ridge Court in north Columbia.
No one was injured, but shots did hit a house, Sgt. Patrick Corcoran said. Officers placed evidence markers on top of a number of shell casings.
Police did not have a suspect as of 10:30 p.m., according to Corcoran.
Several neighbors witnessed the incident.
A resident said she saw a car pull up. The car lights turned off, and shots were fired from inside the car, she said. The incident was captured by her home surveillance camera, and she shared the footage with police.