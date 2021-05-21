Cornellia Williams came to Monday night's Columbia City Council meeting with a question: As the only person of color on the Citizens Police Review Board, why did the council fill her seat with another white person in April?
Her passionate statements mark the most recent attempt to address concerns about diversity on the board.
When the city formed the board in 2009, three of its eight members were Black and one was Latino, according to previous Columbia Missourian reporting. With its two most recent appointments, the board is now all white.
Williams' term ended in March, and she did not apply for reappointment. When her seat remained vacant until April, she thought the council was waiting to find a minority applicant. She was replaced April 19 by Sydney Dowell, who is white.
She expressed disappointment to the council that she was not replaced by a minority. Williams said she knew for certain that at least one Black man submitted an application, and that he even included a picture.
"There is not one minority on that board. How? Somebody needs to explain it to me," Williams said.
Mayor Brian Treece said that he would look into her concerns, but he did not have an answer for how the decision was made.
He also noted that following a meeting Feb. 10 between the City Council and Citizens Police Review Board, the council made changes to the application process for boards and commissions to include demographic data.
Following the suggestions made at that meeting and the following City Council meeting on Feb. 15, city staff updated the public service application form. It now includes an optional section where applicants can indicate their gender identity, sexual orientation, age, veteran status and race/ethnicity.
The application was updated before Williams' seat was filled. Williams said she knew these new systems were in place when she was replaced and complained to the council she "systematically watched something be done."
Williams referred to former board members Bill Davis, Baxter Nichols, Darryl Smith and herself, minorities who all were replaced by white members.
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala refuted the notion that the council deliberately chose to appoint white members to the board.
"There isn't any systematic decision-making tree that prevents Black candidates from being appointed to the board," he said. "It just has not happened."
Monday didn't mark the first time Williams has called attention to the lack of diversity on the Police Review Board. She also complained as a member of the public at a May 12 review board meeting.
"How is that a board that was created by African American men now has not one representative of a minority sitting on this board?" she asked while standing before her former colleagues and her replacement.
Following her statements, board member Alex Hackworth moved to "review, revise and propose a new outreach strategy" to encourage diverse candidates to apply. The motion passed unanimously along with a motion to ensure the board's outreach sub-committee applies the new strategy.
The council won't have a chance to appoint a minority member to the board until at least November, when the terms of three members expire.