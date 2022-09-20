Citizens Police Review Board member December Harmon presented several months of research and suggested revisions to the board to City Council at its meeting Monday night.
Harmon’s report, titled “NMC2,” serves as a follow-up to her “New Model Concepts” report from February and seeks to address the dysfunction and deep-seated problems with the CPRB.
“NMC2 is not a list of grievances,” she said. “It is a policy diagnosis of the CPRB ordinance.”
Harmon said that it would be impossible to keep the board the same as it has been previously operating. She added that she had previously told Mayor Barbara Buffaloe that “I never present a problem without also presenting a solution.”
The CPRB has been on an indefinite hiatus since Aug. 15, when Council suspended the board in order to address its issues and asked staff to create a task force to find solutions.
Residents Chriss Jones and Renee Carter both asked Council to take a serious look at the report and discuss it at a future meeting.
Jones cited the Missourian article from Sunday and mentioned how people who regularly speak at board and Council meetings alike represent a diverse range of residents.
“Each of us are people who are either minorities, due to race, due to disabilities,” she said, “or we work with people with disabilities.”
In her comments, Carter emphasized the amount of work Harmon put into the report.
“December has been very dedicated to researching what changes would be good for our citizens (police) review board,” she said, “and she’s spent a lot of time and effort and put it into this booklet.”
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said that she thought the suspension of the board’s meetings was necessary in order to address its problems.
“I believe it’s a good decision to stop having regularly scheduled meetings when there’s no appeal,” she said, “because of the work that needs to be done, both on our end and with some outside guidance.”
Fowler also expressed concern with appointing additional members to the board due to its dysfunction.
“I understand that there were 62 complaints filed in the police department about the action from a police officer, but only one appeal,” she said. “That was a number that was cited by a member of the board at the last meeting that they held. It indicates that there could be a problem under our current configuration as to why more of them are not coming in as appeals.”
She added that it would be an “untenable” situation to appoint members to the board to review appeals without giving them the necessary training and education on police policy to adequately review the appeals.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” Fowler said, “but I know that we’re in a really bad place where the CPRB is, (as well as) the citizens’ ability to access resources when they have a complaint about an action taken by a police officer, and they don’t feel that that complaint was treated appropriately by the police chief.”
Buffaloe said that staff were still advertising and accepting applications for the CPRB and noted that Council didn’t have to make a decision regarding appointments until the Oct. 17 meeting.
“My hope is that in the time between, at our next meeting, we can have a conversation about what does that board development look like, and then looking into potential local trainers for things,” she said.
She added that if Council chooses to delay making appointments, the CPRB would not have the necessary quorum to operate.
“My concern, though, is that if we get to our second meeting in October and we don’t make appointments,” Buffaloe said, “if they do get an appeal, they do not have a quorum by which to review the appeal.”