December Harmon, member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board, announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate Monday. Harmon chose Martin Luther King Dr. Day to launch her run against incumbent Josh Hawley.

In running for Senate, Harmon aims to "fight the rise of fascism in America," according to a press release.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

