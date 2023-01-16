December Harmon, member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board, announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate Monday. Harmon chose Martin Luther King Dr. Day to launch her run against incumbent Josh Hawley.
In running for Senate, Harmon aims to "fight the rise of fascism in America," according to a press release.
Harmon is running to oppose conservative political trends in Missouri and in federal politics. These trends include anti-LGBT legislation, police brutality and lack of access to abortion.
"I would also push to codify Roe v. Wade once and for all," Harmon said. "I think it's a disaster on the Democrats that they haven't done that when they had 50 years."
For the people of Columbia, she plans to take measures to decrease the rise in gun violence. "That's a big portion of what Columbia needs addressed right now," Harmon said.
Harmon moved to Columbia from New Jersey in 2007 to attend Stephens College. She late went to Columbia college where she graduated with a degree in political science.
Since living in Columbia, she has been an outspoken member on the Citizens Police Review Board.
"I'm not trying to end policing. I want to actually just make it better, more community oriented, and make it safer for all citizens," Harmon said.
Harmon also spoke on a desire to end qualified immunity for law enforcement. Qualified immunity is a rule that protects police from being held accountable in court for misconduct in all but the most extreme offenses.
Harmon has also expressed a desire to improve U.S. labor laws, which fall far behind those of the developed world.
"We have to pay people to stay at their jobs. We should support unions," Harmon said.
Harmon will be the first to admit that her politics are radical for the U.S., and that it will lead to difficulties gaining support from the Democratic establishment.
Harmon hopes to gain much of her support from those who aren't traditionally engaged in politics.
Her campaign aims follow the path of other radical politicians by gaining support from those politically disengaged rather than appealing to the political opposition.
The success of Harmon's campaign will be determined by the grassroots support she is able to cultivate.
"I'm not rich. This will be a David-and-Goliath battle," Harmon said in a press release.
Harmon will be on the ballot for the August 2024 Democratic primary.