Multiple law enforcement agencies began conducting an investigation overnight on scene in west Columbia.
Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts told KOMU 8 reporters the investigation started after a car chase ended on Nebo Cemetery Road.
A helicopter was seen circling the area.
Columbia police, MU police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County Sheriff's deputies are all working on the investigation in the area around the intersection of Nebo Cemetery Road and Highway UU.
Pitts said he wasn't able to provide any additional information at this time.