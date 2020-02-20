Multiple law enforcement agencies began conducting an investigation overnight on scene in west Columbia.

Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts told KOMU 8 reporters the investigation started after a car chase ended on Nebo Cemetery Road.

A helicopter was seen circling the area.

Columbia police, MU police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County Sheriff's deputies are all working on the investigation in the area around the intersection of Nebo Cemetery Road and Highway UU.

Pitts said he wasn't able to provide any additional information at this time. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.