Columbia Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.
Jessica Murray was wearing blue cutoff shorts and a backpack with a pink, white, blue and black design. She was last seen Sunday on the 400 block of Glenstone Drive, according to a Columbia Police Department tweet.
@ColumbiaPD Columbia Police needs your help.Jessica was last seen in the 400 block of Glenstone Drive wearing blue cut off shorts on May 2. pic.twitter.com/EuzWf3vm31— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) May 5, 2021
Murray, who has a slender build, is approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair. Her left nostril and both ears are pierced and she has a tattoo on her upper right arm.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.