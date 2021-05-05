Columbia Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

Jessica Murray was wearing blue cutoff shorts and a backpack with a pink, white, blue and black design. She was last seen Sunday on the 400 block of Glenstone Drive, according to a Columbia Police Department tweet.

Murray, who has a slender build, is approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair. Her left nostril and both ears are pierced and she has a tattoo on her upper right arm.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

  • Reporter at the Columbia Missourian. (He/Him). Reach me jacobmoscovitch@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

