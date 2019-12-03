Authorities said Tuesday they believe they are looking in the best spot of the Lamine River for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge, missing since early October.
"We're pretty confident that we're looking in the right area," Assistant Columbia Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter told reporters around 11:30 a.m. as a search continued near the De Bourgmont Access point on Missouri 41 north of I-70.
Hunter declined to say what aspect of the ongoing investigation had brought them to that spot on the river.
Around 10:30 a.m. a crane stationed on the bridge began moving some debris from around the bridge supports and a search boat moved into that area. As the morning wore on, the crane would dip into the water to remove branches and other debris and search boats would move closer to check the areas around the bridge supports.
The crane had hit river bottom around the bridge pillar area and divers were preparing to enter the water, Hunter said at his briefing. In early afternoon, the crane moved to the other side of the bridge and began clearing debris from that side.
Several boats were put into the water around 9 a.m. from the access area where police vehicles were stationed. One boat for a time carried a dog, described by police as a human remains detection canine, which could be heard barking.
Police also were using a drone to look over the area. Several searchers were combing the river bank under the bridge. The area has been designated a no-fly zone and private drones are prohibited, according to city officials.
Agencies involved in Tuesday's operation included the Columbia Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Unit, the Cooper County Sheriff's Department, the Federal Aviation Administration and Missouri Task Force One, Hunter said.
The public access area at the river was closed to allow room for a staging area for diving equipment and other police vehicles involved in the search, including a Columbia Police Department Crime Scene Investigation vehicle. CPD Chief Geoff Jones was among those on the scene.
Columbia City officials say the bridge will have only one lane open for traffic. Reporters were being kept back from the bridge.
Law enforcement searched portions of the Lamine River last week. The area is of interest because of several leads police have developed in regard to her disappearance, including information obtained from her husband, Joseph Elledge, who is considered a suspect in the case.
Joseph Elledge told detectives during an interview that he had taken a drive through rural areas of surrounding counties on the day of his wife's disappearance. This information led dive teams to search a section of the Lamine River in an attempt to find Mengqi Ji Elledge, who was reported missing in early October.
Last month, law enforcement asked hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts operating in rural areas of Boone County and surrounding areas to report anything that might be related to the case.
Mengqi Ji Elledge is a Chinese woman with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair who typically wears it in a bun. She is approximately 5'1"- 5'3" and weighs approximately 105 pounds, police said.
She has been missing for more than a month.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
KOMU 8 contributed to this report.