Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones gives his remarks during a press conference about a police shooting and the death of a male suspect on Thursday at Daniel Boone City Building. Jordan Pruyn was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe speaks to Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones, left, before a news conference about a police shooting on Thursday at Daniel Boone City Building. Police spokesperson Christian Tabak and Jones both spoke.
A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia.
Columbia Police have identified the suspect as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
At a press conference Thursday, police spokesperson Christian Tabak said that officers had been called to the scene in the 4200 block of Clark Lane after Pruyn assaulted individuals in the area and put others in danger.
After officers' attempts to de-escalate the situation failed, officers applied tasers, Tabak said. Pruyn then barricaded himself in a mobile home. Tabak said that negotiators and social workers were called to the scene.
After hours of unsuccessful communication, Pruyn exited the home with a knife and ran toward officers as they told him to drop the knife. He did not and officers fired, striking him in the upper body. He received care on the scene and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
"This is never the outcome we strive for. We truly strive to preserve life," police Chief Geoff Jones said. "To friends and family, I'm sorry for what you're going through."
Jones said Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene and, per usual procedure, they will be conducting an investigation into the criminality of the event. Columbia Police Department's internal affairs team will also conduct an investigation to determine whether the proper policy and processes were followed.
He said the two officers involved had around 18 and four years of experience on the force, respectively. They are expected to receive counseling and other mental health services in addition to the internal investigation.
"We're going to look to see if there's a way that we can improve our response," Jones said. He added that while there was a social worker present on Wednesday, they haven't always been in the past.
Reporter covering the city/county and state government. Studying reporting and written journalism with a minor in political science. Reach me at a.feinberg@mail.missouri.edu and on Twitter @alliefeinberg.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.