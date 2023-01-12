 Skip to main content
Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones gives his remarks

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones gives his remarks during a press conference about a police shooting and the death of a male suspect on Thursday at Daniel Boone City Building. Jordan Pruyn was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff.

A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia.

Columbia Police have identified the suspect as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe speaks to Chief Geoff Jones

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe speaks to Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones, left, before a news conference about a police shooting on Thursday at Daniel Boone City Building. Police spokesperson Christian Tabak and Jones both spoke.
