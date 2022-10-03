The Columbia City Council heard a presentation from a software company at its Monday night work session about technology that allows police departments to access a network of security cameras in real time.

The system, created by software company Fusus, would give the city and private businesses the option to grant the Columbia Police Department access to their surveillance cameras, according to the Monday presentation. The police would then be able to see through these cameras in real time and review the footage to aid in responding to and investigating crimes.

