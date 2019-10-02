A teenager who was arrested Sunday after a shots-fired report had displayed a weapon and said he was looking to kill a person who had disrespected his friend, police say.
According to a probable cause statement from Officer Brittany Williams, a woman told police that Daniel Ayers and another male approached her house in the 5300 block of Silver Mill Drive to ask where "GT" was.
Ayers displayed a gun after knocking on the woman's door, the police said.
The woman said Ayers told a juvenile in the home that "he was going to kill GT." She showed Williams a Snapchat video of Ayers holding an AR pistol and said it was the same gun he was holding on her front porch.
Ayers wanted to kill GT because GT had "'disrespected 9,'" a "recently deceased friend of Ayers," the victim told police. According to reporting from the Columbia Tribune, "9" was a nickname used by E'quan Spain, who was fatally shot Sept. 14 in Columbia.
Shortly after Ayers left the woman's house and walked to a neighboring duplex, several people called the police to report shots fired in the area. Ayers was arrested for assault in the fourth degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement from Officer Kyle Joseph, police on Sunday also arrested Le'andre J Mitchell on charges of stealing a firearm after they found him to be involved with the shots fired. They received permission from the homeowner to search Mitchell's residence and discovered a Springfield XD-40 caliber handgun.
The gun had been reported stolen from a vehicle near Mitchell's residence. Mitchell admitted possessing the firearm. He then allowed police to search his phone, where they observed him "brandishing the stolen handgun" in an image from Sunday afternoon.
Columbia police arrested Michael L. Anderson III on Sept. 20 in connection with Spain's death. Police also issued a warrant for the arrest of Aaron Harris for his alleged role in the shooting of Spain.