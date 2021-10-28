Understanding how money is managed by local governments was the theme of an event jointly hosted Wednesday evening by the Boone County Democrats and Boone County Republicans.
The event, the second nonpartisan collaboration this year by the Muleskinners and Pachyderms, was called “Magic of Managing Money at the local Government Level.”
The guest speakers were Boone County Auditor June Pitchford and Columbia Finance Director Mathew Lue. Questions were moderated by KFRU’s David Lile.
At the entrance of the event sat Bill Stack, a chairman of the Democrat’s county central committee. He asked everyone who entered to grab two packets.
The first was the 2020 Citizen’s Guide to County Finances for Boone County and the other was the 2020 Popular Annual Financial Report. These two reports guided the meeting along with slideshows from Pitchford and Lue.
About 30 people attended the meeting in person and eight on zoom. Stack said the room looked about half and half for political party alignment with a few people not represented by either group.
“Not the best turn out — only 30 people,” Stack said. “This is so important, and we don’t talk about this enough.”
Stack has been writing in newspapers for over 60 years, and yet he still learned new things about local budgets at Wednesday’s meeting.
The crowd’s interest was piqued during different moments in the 90-minute discussion.
A great deal of conversation was made after Lue noted that the city owns its own utilities, “including the railroad. That’s pretty much something that’s unheard of.”
Noting the railroad isn’t active, Lue noted that a transload facility that is part of the railroad is used by others to store goods, which provides some revenue.
Pitchford explained many misconceptions people have with the county budget. One point she made was that the budget is not simple.
“I know that citizens and the media really want a nice, simple number,” Pitchford said. “But it’s more complicated than that.”
Pitchford went on to explain the legal framework that divides the county’s budget into 30 to 40 separate funds, each with their own legal budget.
The limitations on the county budget are stricter than the city, she said. Approximately 80% of the county’s operating revenues are legally restricted to specific purposes, according to Pitchford.
Lue said only one-third of the city’s revenue is restricted in this way.