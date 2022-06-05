Pollinators, planting, and painting: West Ash neighbors gather for Plemmons Pollinator Day

From left, Mackenzie Becherer, 4, gets her face painted by Becca Ray while her little sister, Charlie Becherer, 2, keeps her company on Sunday at the Columbia Montessori School. The annual pollinator event started in 2018 when a group of neighbors dedicated to increasing the presence of native plants came together.
Tony Thorpe, left, and Laura Mitchell laugh while drinking lemonade on Sunday at the Columbia Montessori School. Mitchell is the president of the West Ash Neighborhood Association and helped organize pollinator day this year, bringing colorful costumes for her fellow organizers to wear.
Mackenzie Becherer makes dishes for bees to drink water from on Sunday at the Columbia Montessori School. The dishes are filled with marbles so they are shallow enough for the bees to drink without drowning.
A butterfly sits on a flower on Sunday at the Kassabaum’s residence in Columbia. The Kassabaum’s backyard is frequently visited by butterflies, bees, wasps, snakes, frogs, tadpoles, deer and possibly coyotes due to their effort to help pollinators by planting native species.
The Becherer family prepares to ride their bikes while the Kassabaum family sits on their front steps on Sunday on Anderson Street in Columbia. The Kassabaums have lived in their house for six years and have transformed their front and back yards into havens for native plants, flowers, vegetables, pollinators and local wildlife.
The air was filled with a slight breeze, bees and neighborly spirit on Sunday during the Plemmons Pollinator Day in the West Ash Neighborhood in Columbia. Columbia residents gathered to exchange native plants, tour seven different gardens, paint faces, make watering dishes for bees and listen to live music.
The event started in 2018 when a group of neighbors decided to share their passion for pollinators and native plants with the rest of their community. It was renamed the Gail Plemmons Memorial Pollinator Event last year to honor a neighbor who passed away.
The garden tours included native plants, greenhouses, vegetables, chickens, rain barrels, composting, pollinators, lessons about watersheds and much more. "I like the fact that it's kind of cheesy," Christine Gardener said, one of the original organizers of the event.