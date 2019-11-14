Monarch butterflies have been struggling.
Kelly Srigley-Werner, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said the department is considering listing the monarch butterfly under the Endangered Species Act. The department has until Dec 15, 2020, to decide. She said other pollinators, such as bees, have also been struggling to maintain healthy population levels.
Srigley-Werner spoke at an event Thursday night hosted by the Columbia Office of Sustainability as part of an ongoing sustainability speaker series. The event focused on pollinators such as monarch butterfly and bees. Pollinators play a crucial role in the environment and are essential to our food system. Srigley-Werner said bees help pollinate one out of every three mouthfuls of food we eat.
Jamie Barton with the Missouri Department of Conservation also spoke at the event. He said habitat destruction has been one of the main threats to pollinators like the monarch.
Monarch butterfly habitats consist of a diverse native plant base with many wildflowers. The flowering plants are important in providing the nectar monarchs need, but the most important plant is milkweed. Without milkweed, their larva would not be able to grow into butterflies.
Barton shared practical steps for landowners trying to convert land to a habitat suitable for pollinators:
- Kill existing vegetation.
- Buy seeds with a diverse selection of native flowering plants and grasses.
- Plant at a proper depth.
- Maintain the land by mowing grass down to about 8-12 inches in the first growing season to allow sunlight to reach the flowering plants.
Barton said it could cost between $200 and $800 to restore one acre of land depending on the diversity of the seed mix you use. Grownative.org has a list of vendors to help you get a hold of native plant seeds. The CoMo Wild Yards Program helps residents restore native species in their own yard. Information can be found online about how to apply.
The city of Columbia recently put in place the Roadside Pollinator Program to help restore some destroyed habitat. The city will begin converting sod grass areas on roadsides, medians and roundabouts into pollinator habitats with a mix of flowering plants and short native grasses. Milkweed will be planted where possible.
Danielle Fox, community conservationist for the city’s Office of Sustainability, said the program has been in the works for years but is now being implemented city wide. She said the program would not only benefit the environment but that it could also save the city money.
She said the initial investment would be about $90,000 over three years to convert 88 acres, and maintenance would be about $20,000 a year. This would be significantly less than what the city spends on mowing, between $230,000 and $350,000 a year, according to the city’s website.
Dr. Charles Nilon, a professor at MU’s School of Natural Resources, has conducted research about the biodiversity of cities, including research that has taken place in Columbia. Butterflies tend to respond to the planting of native species after about one migration season, he said.
Fox said the next sustainability speaker event will be in the spring.