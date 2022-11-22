A drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is still in short supply in Columbia, despite pledges by manufacturers to ramp up production.
Adderall, a stimulant medication, has been officially in short supply for more than a month, although some pharmacies say they have been having trouble keeping it in stock for longer than that.
The Food and Drug Administration declared an official nationwide shortage of the drug in mid-October. Manufacturers of the drug have cited various reasons for the delay in production, including shortages in labor and active ingredients, as well as an increase in demand.
Drug shortages aren't entirely atypical. A nine-month shortage of extended release Dyanavel, another drug prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — or ADHD — was finally resolved in late August.
But this one is hitting pharmacies and patients particularly hard. Caregivers say they're concerned that some patients may either run out of Adderall while waiting for their prescriptions to be filled or skip dosages to conserve their supply.
"We've been kind of struggling with repeated shortages since 2015, so it's not something that's new," said Ashish Sarangi, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at MU Healthcare. "But this one, especially — it's been kind of difficult."
Supply constraints
Michael Mazzola, a pharmacist at Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy, orders and receives drugs at the pharmacy on a daily basis. Prior to supply constraints, he said he only needed to order Adderall a couple of times a week.
Throughout the shortage, though, Mazzola has been checking to see what's available every day, although supply seems to fluctuate just as often.
"I don't have the choices I used to," Mazzola said.
Burrell Behavioral Health said in an emailed statement that the company's pharmacies, located in Columbia and Springfield, have also been affected by the shortage.
"Right now our supplies are less than we would like them to be," the statement said. "There are a number of strengths of Adderall, and right now it is difficult to get enough of any of them to meet current demand."
Adderall, also referred to as amphetamine mixed salts, is available in multiple strengths, with the lowest single dosage containing 5 milligrams and the highest containing 30 milligrams. Since the market is uncertain, Mazzola tries to secure whatever strengths he can as they become available.
He echoed Sarangi in saying that shortages aren't uncommon — especially at this time of year — but that the labor and supply shortages following the pandemic led to an increase in frequency. Additionally, Sarangi said, working from home and experiencing social isolation during the pandemic led to an increase in demand for Adderall.
Rising demand
A series of surveys from ADDitude Magazine, a publication and website that provides resources, advice and information on ADHD-related topics, showed a significant increase in the amount of ADHD diagnoses during the pandemic, with over a quarter of adult respondents saying they'd been newly diagnosed between 2020 and 2021.
The numbers for newly diagnosed children were about the same, as reported by their caregivers. As people were staying home more, "parents gained a front-row seat to their kids' attentional and educational struggles during remote school" and "adults' own coping mechanisms and systems broke down, revealing core problems with motivation, memory and organization," the publication reported.
ADDitude's surveys also revealed that 22% of adults and 17% of children with ADHD began managing it with medication during the pandemic. Stimulants are the most most commonly prescribed form of ADHD medication, with amphetamine salts accounting for a large portion of the market.
In addition to increased demand, Sarangi said there's another factor causing the shortage.
"It's a highly regulated and controlled substance, so there's a cap on how much of the medication can actually be manufactured," Sarangi said.
As a Schedule II controlled substance, Adderall is considered to have a higher potential for abuse than Schedule III drugs, such as ketamine. Other stimulants like methylphenidate (Ritalin) accompany Adderall in the Schedule II classification, along with narcotics like oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine and opium.
Schedule I controlled substances like heroin and ecstasy also have a high potential for abuse, but unlike Schedule II substances, they lack any form of accepted medical use in the U.S.
In addition to its regulation placing restrictions on manufacturers, there are also restrictions on doctors and their patients. In Missouri, a new prescription must be sent each time patients request a fill on their medication, and it can only be filled for a 30-day supply.
The shortage has resulted in patients having to wait anywhere from an extra day to an extra week or two for the pharmacy to fill their prescription, making it even more crucial to remember to call the doctor in time.
Symptoms of ADHD
People with ADHD can experience several symptoms that impact their daily life, such as:
- impulsivity;
- becoming distracted or bored easily;
- inability to focus on and complete tasks;
- and difficulties paying attention, listening, staying organized and sitting still.
Due to the stigma around ADHD, these characteristics are often perceived as personal shortcomings rather than symptoms of a chronic neurological disorder, resulting in the perception of those who have it as lazy, sloppy or unmotivated.
While it's unknown how many adults have the disorder in the state, the National Survey of Children's Health reported that 8.9% of Missouri children had a current ADHD diagnosis as of 2021, an increase from 7.8% in 2011. Over half are taking medication for the condition.
Before patients begin skipping dosages to conserve their supply, Sarangi said patients should talk to their doctor. If dosages are going to be skipped, he recommends doing so on the weekend to avoid ADHD symptoms interfering with work or school during the week.
Sarangi also suggested patients talk to their doctor about making tweaks to their medication, such as opting for a different dosage or form of it. Patients could also try calling various pharmacies to check availability and making sure they're getting enough sleep and exercise to help with focus naturally.
He advised against any over-the-counter supplements, as they're not FDA regulated.
As for the end of the shortage, there might be good news on the way. While the drug is still labeled as "currently in shortage" on the FDA website, Mazzola said in an emailed statement that some strengths are beginning to come back in stock.
"There may not be a definite end in sight, but these shortages have a way of resolving just as quickly and unannounced as they started," he said.