A drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is still in short supply in Columbia, despite pledges by manufacturers to ramp up production.

Adderall, a stimulant medication, has been officially in short supply for more than a month, although some pharmacies say they have been having trouble keeping it in stock for longer than that.

  • Higher education and healthcare reporter, fall 2022. Reach me by email at by_aspen@outlook.com, in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720 or on social media @aspenBacher_ (Twitter & Instagram).

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

