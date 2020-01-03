Beginning 7 p.m. Saturday, City of Columbia Water & Light plans to perform emergency water main repairs on East Broadway, just east of College Avenue.
The work will require closure of both westbound lanes of East Broadway, between Ripley Street and College Avenue, and the closure of the pedestrian crosswalk on the east side of the intersection of East Broadway and College Avenue.
Westbound motorists and nonmotorized transportation users on East Broadway will need to follow the signed detour.
The work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
Motorists, pedestrians and nonmotorized transportation users are urged to exercise caution in the work zone.