Nifong Boulevard will be closed at Monterey Drive this week for work on a section of the $12 million Nifong Boulevard Corridor/Forum Boulevard Improvement Project.
Construction starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last at least a week, reopening at 7 a.m. July 14, weather permitting.
The closure will not begin until the intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Peach Tree Drive is reopened.
The project adds two additional lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and intersection improvements along Nifong Boulevard between Providence Road and Willowcreek Lane, and along Forum Boulevard between Nifong Boulevard and Green Meadows Road.
Funding is paid for by the 2015 Capital Improvement Sales Tax. More information on this project may be found at CoMo.gov/publicworks/nifong-corridor-and-forum/.