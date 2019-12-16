A portion of Rice Road east of Ballenger Lane in northern Columbia will be renamed to Geyser Boulevard after a 6 to 1 approval by the Columbia City Council on Monday evening. The council also approved $200,000 in renovations to Strawn Park, home of the Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course.
The name change comes as part of a rebranding effort from developer D&D Investments of Columbia LLC. Rice Road has been the subject of recent publicity as it has been the location of multiple violent crimes, including a Sept. 22 double homicide and the Oct. 19 shooting death of 13-year-old Dajion Harris.
With Sixth Ward Council Member Betsy Peters the lone dissenting voice, the council overrode the 6 to 2 recommendation of the Columbia Planning & Zoning Commission after hearing testimony from several individuals, including Daniel Burks, one of the partners in the development firm. No one from the public came to Monday’s meeting to disagree with the name change.
Burks attempted to sway the council by laying out how he had grown up in that part of town and was now trying to reinvest in it by building affordable housing. A portion of the road being renamed was only built last year, and the developers claimed to have received 88% approval from the residents of the area for the name change.
Mayor Brian Treece noted Columbia changed the name of a continuous road in the 1930s to denote a shift from rich to poor neighborhoods, but it was observed the proposed dividing line did not serve as an economic indicator in this case, and he was inclined to support the name change. He said Nifong Boulevard has four different names over the course of about five continuous miles: Vawter School Road, Nifong Boulevard, Grindstone Parkway and New Haven Road.
The portion of road set to be renamed falls within Columbia’s Third Ward, and its representative Council Member Karl Skala voiced his full support for the change. He observed that changing the name of the road could lead to a change in reputation.
The council also unanimously approved $200,000 in renovations to Strawn Park that would enlarge the parking lot, add a restroom and practice area and make the walkways more accessible
The park contains one of three disc golf courses in Columbia and will host the Professional Disc Golf Association’s 2020 Tim Selinske United States Masters Championships in May.
“(The park) is a great amenity,” Second Ward Council Member Mike Trapp said. “It contains the best disc golf course in the U.S., possibly the world.”
In other council action:
- At a precouncil work session, the council listened a presentation from several members of the Columbia Police Department regarding progress on the Police Department’s community policing and recruitment goals.
- The council approved a revision to the Columbia Mall development plan that will allow for a design adjustment that will pave the way for the development of a new hotel on the southwest corner of Stadium Boulevard and Bernadette Drive.
- The council also authorized a first amendment to an agreement with Carollo Engineers for a water quality study at the McBaine Water Treatment Plant.