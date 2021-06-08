Mayor Brian Treece and CoMo 200 will unveil Columbia's bicentennial commemorative poster at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Daniel Boone Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Columbia has been releasing annual commemorative posters about the city since 1992. This year, the theme was based on celebrating Columbia's 200th anniversary.
"In 2021, the selection committee chose the artwork of Ken Nichols to celebrate Columbia’s Bicentennial as we look back on the last 200 years as well as look forward to the future," Sarah Dresser, manager for the Office of Cultural Affairs, said in a news release.
Nichols, a first-time winner, was selected from 13 artists. Corey Dunne, a program specialist of the Office of Cultural Affairs, said the poster exhibits "the vitality and beauty of the city of Columbia."
The $20 poster will be available for purchase at the event . After that, they can be purchased at the Convention and Visitors Bureau in the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road. Posters from past years are also available for $10 each.