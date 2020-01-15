To raise awareness of postpartum depression, four Columbia organizations are partnering to host a screening of the documentary “Dark Side of the Full Moon.”
The documentary will be shown from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St.
Gumby’s Pizza will be offered before and after, beginning at 5 p.m. Child care will be provided during the event, which includes a panel discussion about available resources.
The four organizations collaborating on the project are Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department, the Missouri United Methodist Church, Gumby’s Pizza and Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s page about depression in women, one in nine women experience symptoms of postpartum depression.
