My House nightclub, a ban on certain breeds of dogs and conversion therapy will all be discussed Monday evening at the regular Columbia City Council meeting.
Council members will vote on whether to allow an adjustment to the design plan submitted by the owner of My House, a downtown nightclub and sports bar. He requested to add a building in the back part of the property, known as The Backyard. The owner also wants variances with the city’s policies regarding alleys and truncations, according to a council memo.
At least four council members need to approve the plan, which will allow the nightclub owner to move ahead with the building without complying with the city-designated corner truncations and alley requirements.
An update on the proposed ban on conversion therapy will also be heard at Monday’s meeting.
City staff has prepared an ordinance to be discussed Monday that will amend Chapter 16 of the city code. That ordinance will prohibit providing conversion or reparative therapy to a minor, according to a council memo.
The city unanimously approved the conversion therapy ban in February, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Public Health and Human Services department will also present a report responding to the council’s previous request to look into breed-specific legislation, which will potentially ban Columbia residents from owning certain breeds of dogs.
The report focuses only on pit bulls, as 25 of 121 dog bite incidents reported in Columbia in 2018 were pit bull-related, according to the memo.
There is some department concern about a potential discriminatory effect for pit bull owners, if a ban is put in place. It can be difficult to define which dogs are pit bulls because dogs that are half pit bull are not usually counted as pit bulls.
The report is only up for council discussion; there will be no vote on the potential ban.
The council will also discuss a transition of ownership of the public access channel formerly owned by Columbia Access Television that closed in September.
The proposed new owner is Vidwest, and the council members will vote Monday on whether to approve the new ownership.
A proposal to disband the Environment and Energy Commission and replace it with the Climate and Environment Commission will be also up for a vote at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The new commission would deal largely with the same issues as the current one. However, the new commission would focus more on helping the city implement the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, said Ken Midkiff, a member of the current Environment and Energy Commission.
The new committee would have 15 members instead of the current commission’s 10 members. Midkiff said this is to help the committee deal with the complexity of the climate plan.
He also said that members of the current commission will have to apply to the new commission in order to become a member.
The climate plan was adopted in June. The plan’s goal is to make the city carbon neutral by 2060. It keeps the city in line with the Paris Agreement, a pact sponsored by the United Nations that aims to curb the effects of climate change.
The Environment and Energy Commission voted unanimously in favor of the new Climate and Environment Commission.Supervising editors are Scott Swafford and Kaleigh Feldkamp.