A proposed ban on flavored vaping products won’t go forward for the time being after the Columbia City Council decided to table the idea at its regular meeting Monday.
The immediate moratorium on the sale of flavored vaping products was requested by the Columbia Board of Health.
The board is concerned about the dramatic increase of vaping among youth and a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.
But only 11% of such injuries were suffered by patients who only smoked nicotine vaping products, said Kevin Everett, an MU professor who spoke at the meeting in support of the moratorium. In other cases, patients reported smoking black market THC vaping products.
There have been five documented lung injuries related to vaping in Columbia, Everett said.
This information, however, wasn’t compelling enough for the council.
Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp said he wanted more evidence before he would limit people who were legitimately and legally using vaping products to quit smoking.
“I want to see more information, if I could sum it up,” Trapp said.
Trapp also expressed reservations about black market THC cartridges’ connection to lung injuries. He wondered if the 11% of patients who reported only smoking nicotine vaping products may have lied about not using black market THC vaping products because those are illegal in many states. Missouri is one of those states.
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala echoed these sentiments and said he believes a moratorium is too extreme for the amount of information the council was given in the Board of Health’s report.
Mayor Brian Treece brought up the city’s Tobacco 21 ordinance, which bans the sale of tobacco products to people under 21. This includes vaping products. Treece said that because of this ordinance, banning these legal products for adults doesn’t seem like it would do anything.
Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning said her department worries that the flavors in these products are appealing to children. She said her department has heard from Columbia schools that believe as many as three-fourths of students are using vaping products. She, along with the council, wondered how students who are under 21 are getting vaping products.
Several members of the public spoke to oppose the ban, including owners of COMO VAPOR. Some said they used vaping products to quit smoking.
Councilmembers decided to hold off on any action unless they receive a more thoughtful report.
At the end of the meeting, 10 people opposed to the construction of the Shepard-to-Rollins trail project spoke to the council, echoing what many of them have been saying for years.
Activist Sutu Forté of It's Our Wild Nature is protesting the destruction of the trees and has climbed up one of them. She is refusing to get down until the city agrees to change its plans.
One of the speakers, Barbara Wren, was near tears as she described city construction crews tearing down trees. She compared the nature area where the trail will be built to an emerald on a necklace.
“Today that emerald was shattered because the city did not have the foresight to save it,” she said.
She expressed her displeasure with the council.
“I don’t know how you guys can live with yourselves,” Wren said. “But you should be ashamed.”
In other action, the council swore in Matthew Lue as the city’s new director of finance.
