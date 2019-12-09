Missouri Department of Transportation crews are repairing potholes along Stadium Boulevard this week, weather permitting.

Crews will have sporadic and temporary lane closures  from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday at the following Stadium Boulevard intersections:

• College Avenue.

• Monk Drive.

• Tiger Avenue.

• Providence Road.

• West Boulevard.

• Forum Boulevard.

There will only be lane closures at one intersection at a time, MoDOT said in a press release. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes around the intersections during the work. Signs will be in place alerting motorists of the lane closures.

Crews will be pouring a hot mix mastic concrete that will extend the life of the repaired surface for a longer period of time than a regular cold patching material, according to MoDOT.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.

