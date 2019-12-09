Missouri Department of Transportation crews are repairing potholes along Stadium Boulevard this week, weather permitting.
Crews will have sporadic and temporary lane closures at the following Stadium Boulevard intersections, from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday through Friday:
• College Avenue
• Monk Drive
• Tiger Avenue
• Providence Road
• West Boulevard
• Forum Boulevard
There will only be lane closures at one intersection at a time, MoDOT said in a press release. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes around the intersections during the work. Signs will be in place alerting motorists of the lane closures.
Crews will be pouring a hot mix mastic concrete that will extend the life of the repaired surface for a longer period of time than a regular cold patching material, according to MoDOT.
For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.