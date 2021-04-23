Pothole repairs will cause lane closures on Stadium Boulevard next week.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be at work Monday through Friday. One lane in each direction will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
MoDOT message boards will assist drivers navigating through the work zone.
The repairs are in preparation for an asphalt overlay on Stadium Boulevard, which is expected to be completed this summer. For more about the repairs or upcoming projects, call 1-888-275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/central.