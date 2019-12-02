MidwayUSA owner Larry Potterfield has appealed the Boone County Planning & Zoning Commission’s rejection of his request to rezone property for a new company headquarters, and the matter is scheduled for another public hearing at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Boone County Commission.
Potterfield is asking that 192 acres he owns at Route J and U.S. 40 be rezoned from agricultural to planned industrial use. The surrounding properties are mainly agricultural.
The proposal has been met with a lot of opposition. Around 50 neighbors attended the Planning & Zoning Commission’s Nov. 21 meeting to oppose the development. They worry about lower property values, safety and constant light and noise from the property.
Potterfield plans to expand the MidwayUSA headquarters. The targeted site is about 171 acres larger than the current MidwayUSA property at 5875 W. Van Horn Tavern Road.
His plans include a 1-million-square-foot warehouse, which would be built in phases, principal engineer Tim Crockett said during the meeting. They also include multiple parking lots, office and distribution space and possible industrial use. Potterfield has said the new headquarters would employ up to 1,200 people.
The Boone County Commission will also hear a request Tuesday night from Old Hawthorne Development to rezone seven acres on Route WW from single-family residential to planned industrial use. The property is the proposed site of CoMo Rocks, a rock climbing facility. The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval of the proposal at its Nov. 21 meeting.
Jordan Horner, who would be a co-owner of CoMo Rocks, said it would feature 15,000 square feet of climbing surface. He said the company hopes to work with at-risk kids and those with physical disabilities.
Tom Kowalewski, who lives across from the plot, opposed the rezoning. He worried about traffic and urged the Planning & Zoning Commission to reject the request until shoulders are added to Route WW. The commission did require the addition of a westbound turn lane on Route WW at the entrance to the development, as well as lighting that is shielded and directed downward to reduce glare.
The meeting, which will begin with a public hearing on the proposed Boone County budget for 2020, is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the commission chambers at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
