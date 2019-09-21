MidwayUSA owner Larry Potterfield wants to move his enterprise to the southeast corner of Route J and U.S. 40 so he can expand the business, which sells ammunition, hunting, shooting accessories and outdoor equipment.
Potterfield told neighbors bordering the property in an Aug. 22 letter that he intends to seek rezoning of the property.
“We have come to the point where it is no longer feasible to expand the logistics portion of the company at its current location and therefore we would like to relocate the logistics operation to the 40 & J property to allow for expansion,” he wrote.
At around 190 acres, the property at Route J and U.S. 40 is about 171 acres larger than the current headquarters at 5875 W. Van Horn Tavern Rd. The land is zoned for agriculture, and Potterfield will ask that it be rezoned for planned industrial use.
Potterfield said in a message to the Missourian that he intends to turn in a formal rezoning request to the Boone County Office Resource Management on Monday. He expects the Boone County Planning & Zoning Commission to take up the request in October.
While no formal permits or applications have been filed with the county, representatives of Crockett Engineering shared a conceptual plan with the county and met with officials to discuss it in June.
This plan proposes a 1 million-square-foot warehouse, which would be built in three phases. It also includes multiple parking lots and three multi-story buildings. Tim Crockett told the county that the exact uses of these buildings has yet to be determined.
Crockett said the first phase of the development would be only for storage, though distribution will most likely be a function of the headquarters down the line.
“The ultimate idea is that this will be the long-term campus that will have distribution, warehousing, office and potentially everything at this location,” Crockett said at the June meeting.
County planner Thad Yonke said the major concern with the conceptual plan is the proximity of the warehouse to residential neighbors. Crockett said during the meeting that the warehouse wall would be at least 40 feet tall.
Potterfield told the Missourian that the current plans remain “essentially the same.”
The company is conducting a study to determine the traffic impacts of the new development.
Potterfield declined further comments for the time being.
MidwayUSA has been in operation at its current location for 30 years, Potterfield said in his letter to neighbors. The company employs about 350 people.
Steven Andriano, who lives up the street from the property, said he wasn’t aware of the details of the relocation. He said he doesn’t have any concerns with the move.
Gary Frisch, who lives on Route J across from the proposed new development, said he opposes the plan because he fears it would harm his property value. He said the proposed warehouse would sit right in front of his house.
“When we moved out here in 1993, this was an all-agricultural area,” he said. “We just thought because of Boone County’s zoning, everything was agricultural, and we wouldn’t be faced with a situation where it would be changed to industrial. We thought the zoning would protect us from that.”
He and his wife, both 75, plan to sell and move to a smaller house in the next few years. He fears that finding a buyer to live next to the development will be difficult, and anyone who buys would only do so at a lower value.
He said he also worries about increased tractor-trailer traffic.
Frisch said he and about eight other neighbors plan to speak at the public hearing for the proposed plans.