Power at Truman Veterans’ Hospital went out for a little over eight hours Tuesday morning, which caused the scheduled medical procedures for the day to be canceled.
”Although the medical center is operating on the facility’s emergency backup generator, today’s scheduled medical procedures have been postponed and will be rescheduled,” said Jeff Hoelscher, spokesperson for the hospital.
Outpatient appointments scheduled before noon on Tuesday at the hospital in Columbia were also postponed and will be rescheduled, Hoelscher said.
However, outpatient care at the facility’s eight community-based outpatient clinics in Camdenton, Kirksville, Jefferson City, Marshfield, Mexico, St. James, Sedalia and Waynesville were not affected.
Power was lost at 12:30 a.m. and returned just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Outpatient clinic appointments at the hospital, except for podiatry procedures, resumed Tuesday at noon. All other medical procedures for the day were postponed and will be rescheduled.
The facility did have staff on hand all day to take care of any patients who may not have gotten the message that their appointments were rescheduled, Hoelscher said. The outage did not affect any future appointments.