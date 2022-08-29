Over 1,600 people in south Columbia were impacted by a power outage Monday caused by a fallen tree on a power line.
According to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light, crews were dispatched to the area for repairs and any residents experiencing the effects of the outage should contact their repair crew.
At 4 p.m., nearly two hours after the outage was first reported, Columbia Water and Light tweeted that “most customers have had their power restored.”
At 4:35 p.m., Columbia Water and Light tweeted that 260 customers were still without power, due to damage to the line.
The original cause of the outage was a tripped circuit at the Hinkson Creek substation due to the fallen tree, said Matt Nestor, public information specialist for Columbia Utilities.
Nestor said crews expect the power to be back on for all residents by 6 p.m.