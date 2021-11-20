“Turkey or ham?”
That was the question of the day at Powerhouse Community Development Corporation’s Thanksgiving food box distribution Saturday.
With 900 turkeys and 150 hams on deck, volunteers spent the afternoon loading cars with donated food.
“We know a lot of families in need in this community, and our organization is wanting to give away turkeys and boxes of food,” said Charles Stephenson, executive director of the nonprofit organization Powerhouse Community Development Corporation.
Periodically, the line of cars anticipating food would stretch from the side of Parkade Plaza’s building to Business Loop 70’s main road.
Donnell Wright was among hundreds of people who received food for Thanksgiving from PCDC.
“It’s a blessing,” he said. “A real blessing.”
When picking up his Thanksgiving dinner, Wright noticed how many people were there and decided to volunteer.
“I came through the line and seen that they needed help, volunteering help,” he said. He helped direct traffic and talked to anyone who had questions.
Wright plans to spend Thanksgiving with family and hopes to see all of his grandkids.
With her four kids by her side, Chasity Mullette joined her mother in volunteering Saturday.
“It just makes my heart happy to give people food who don’t have any,” she said.
Mullette tries to volunteer as often as she can. “I think it gives them a big relief because they don’t have to worry about what they’re going to have on Thanksgiving,” she said. “It’s nice to have that food on a special day.”
PCDC has been holding fundraisers for food insecurity for many years and first started in Columbia since 2018. Because of the pandemic, this is the first year they have been able to give food to families in the community for Thanksgiving.
Partnering with Central Food Bank, PCDC also receives donations from other corporations, such as Tyson and Cargill.
“We’ve got a lot of other sponsors that help make this day special,” said Stephenson.
PCDC is hosting a free "A Time to Give Thanks" meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This will be Columbia's 24th annual Thanksgiving dinner offered to the community, a tradition PCDC took over from Almeta Crayton's Everybody Eats this year.