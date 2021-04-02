When Lorna and Henry Domke launched the Prairie Garden Trust as a nonprofit in 2010, they wanted to carry the legacy of Henry’s parents into the future.
Now entering their second decade, they want to make sure the garden outlasts them, as well.
After a five-month winter shutdown, the Prairie Garden Trust reopened Thursday for visitors. The nature garden that spans 240 acres in New Bloomfield takes up about half the plot of land the Domkes own. There, only species native to Missouri grow in prairie, woods, streams and ponds.
The Domkes’ endeavor to restore native plants is significant for the state, said Carol Davit, a member of the Prairie Garden Trust board of directors and executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation.
“There is less than one-half of 1% of prairie left in the state that is original, unplowed,” Davit said. “We had at least 15 million acres of prairie at the time of statehood in 1821.”
Today, Missouri has only about 51,000 acres of original prairie, according to the Missouri Prairie Foundation.
Even though the restored prairie the Domkes own is not original, it is still important as a resource because not much unplowed prairie exists in central Missouri, according to Davit. The Prairie Garden Trust provides visitors with something hard to find — a place to experience the prairie.
The Prairie Garden Trust is unusual because it is manicured. The Domkes thin and round the prairies and woods to make them look more natural with the help of their full-time horticulturist and groundskeeper. It is not a conservation area but rather an artistic recreation of what used to be.
Herb and Joan Domke, Henry Domke’s parents, originally began fostering native plants on 180 acres in New Bloomfield in 1986. Herb Domke had been interested in the prairie since he was a child growing up in Kansas. He also was intrigued by the way that garden design and natural environments could be intertwined.
The Domkes continue his love for aesthetic appeal by “thinking about both the ecology and importance of healthy landscapes but also the visual look of it,” Lorna Domke said.
It was more of a family project back then, but the elder Domkes always wanted to share the Prairie Garden Trust with a larger audience.
“We, in that sense, just carried on their vision in a way,” Lorna Domke said.
They continue to do that with the help of the Prairie Garden Trust board of directors, which includes Peter Raven, a former director of the Missouri Botanical Garden.
The board meets with Lorna and Henry Domke annually to give advice about the future of the garden. The board serves to ensure that the Prairie Garden Trust thrives generations from now, counseling the Domkes about their budget and other improvements.
“They’re using their savings and all to build up an endowment, so it will remain long after we’re all gone,” Raven said.
The Domkes believe an endowment of $20 million would allow their garden to sustain itself for the future, but fundraising isn’t a priority for them. Instead, they are personally saving and investing in their own personal endowment in order to give the Prairie Garden Trust a “good start.”
They also take donations from visitors who enjoy the garden.
Lorna Domke, who holds a master’s degree in archaeology from MU, believes it important to preserve the land not only for its beauty but also because of its historical significance.
The Domkes said it was settled in 1826 by the Caldwell family, who were potters. Members of that clan left their own legacy through their family cemetery and shards of pottery now deep in the soil.
Herb and Joan Domke also are buried in the so-called “Domke/Caldwell cemetery,” and Henry and Lorna plan to be, too.
“I’ve fantasized that there would be a future sort of walking trail, too, sort of like a history trail,” Lorna Domke said. “You know, we have wonderful natural history here. But we also have this human history.”