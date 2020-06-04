A pre-owned bicycle sale Saturday will offer about 50 "gently used" bikes priced $50 to $200.
The sale sponsored by City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is noon to 4 p.m., or as soon as all bikes are sold, at the back parking lot of the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash.
Sale proceeds will benefit the CoMo Bike Co-op for costs related to bike repair materials and staff time, according to a City of Columbia press release. Most bikes will be priced around $100, and buyers can pay with cash or a local check with valid identification.
To follow social distancing guidelines, only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the sale area at one time, the release said.
The bikes available for purchase, youth and adult size, have been donated from local shops and individuals and have received minor repairs. Those interested are encouraged to bring a helmet for test riding purposes.
Local bike mechanics will be at the sale to help fit or upgrade bikes. Brands available for purchase include Raleigh, Trek, Specialized, Diamondback, Giant, K2, Univega, Fuji, Ironman, Gary Fischer, Schwinn and Klein.
Volunteers from Bike to the Future will be there to inform and hand out applications about their free bicycle program, according to the release.