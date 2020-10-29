Several areas of Boone County are under a precautionary boil water advisory because of low water pressure and a leak in the water main, according to a release from Consolidated Water.
The affected areas include all of Bearfield Road, Bearfield subsdivision, Gans Road to Rock Quarry Road, Missouri 163 South between Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and Route K, along Route K south to Bethel Church Road to Old Plank Road and the Rockbridge Estates subdivision.
The advisory is in effect until Saturday, Oct. 31 at noon.