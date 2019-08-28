A new documentary film about the impact of factory farming on public health will premiere Friday at the Missouri United Methodist Church.
“Right to Harm” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. at the church, 204 S. Ninth St. A panel discussion will follow the film, featuring guests from Food Sleuth Radio, the Socially Responsible Agricultural Project, the Missouri Rural Crisis Center and Friends of Responsible Agriculture.
In the documentary, directors and filmmakers Matt Wechsler and Annie Speicher examine the issues that agricultural consolidation places on rural residents. As a successor to the film “Sustainable,” which was awarded the 2016 Accolade Global Humanitarian Award for Outstanding Achievement, “Right to Harm” explores the stories of people across several states — including Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin — who are affected by concentrated animal feeding operations.
Admission is free, and tickets can be reserved online through Eventbrite. Donations will also be accepted at the door to support the costs of the event. More information about the film and the event are available on the documentary's website.