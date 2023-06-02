Preparation begins for 2023 Art in the Park festival

In his curtain-walled tent, Jeff Ferguson carefully arranged his pottery with his young son, Cal. He lined the shelves with his handmade work as he prepared for thousands of customers this weekend.
"I probably have the most weight of product of anybody here," Ferguson said.
Sounds of mallets, drills and golf carts filled the air as vendors, like Ferguson, manicured their displays. Under the sweltering Missouri sun, preparation for the 65th annual Art in the Park festival began Friday.
Ferguson, a potter and MU anthropology professor, runs Three Creeks Pottery and sold his work at Art in the Park for over 15 years.
"(Art in the Park) is a real wide variety of products, from jewelry to pottery to just about anything you can imagine, all handmade by the artists," Ferguson said.
The festival has drawn between 10,000 and 14,000 visitors from year to year, according to Columbia Art League, which hosts the annual event.
On Friday, vendors and volunteers began to set up tents and signs across the park, with plenty of help from family members.
Ferguson said the event is packed with visitors each year. He recalled that last year his stand experienced an almost hour-long line of people wanting to buy his artwork. Cal helped to set up the tent this year, and Ferguson said his daughters have often helped him with customers during past festivals.
Among the beads of sweat and hauling of materials, a sense of community prevailed. Several vendors said interaction with customers is what makes them love the festival.
"I sell at a lot of galleries like Bluestem and other places, but being here allows me to more directly interact with customers, and then I can come up with new ideas," Ferguson said.
Ruth Wright runs Beadwork, selling hand-made beaded jewelry. Wright has been in Columbia since the 1970s and was formerly director of advising for the College of Arts and Science at MU.
"This is what I wanted to do when I retired, and now I get to do it," Wright said. "How cool is that?"
Wright said she began attending Art in the Park as a customer and has now been a vendor for about 10 years. This will be her first year selling by herself after her husband died in October. She waved to several vendors as they passed, saying she has made many friends through the event.
"You know, we listen to the news and it's filled with ugliness and antipathy, but you don't get any of that here," Wright said. "Here it's just people being nice to each other."
Wright's tent sits directly next to one run by Shannon Roman, a first-time Art in the Park vendor. Roman, an MU graduate, began painting professionally two years ago. She sells original acrylic paintings on her website, Shannon N Roman Fine Art.
"The people have been awesome, and the set-up team has been great," she said of Art in the Park. "I'm excited to meet other artists and see what they are doing and what works for them."
Michelle Marcum is another artist and vendor at this year's Art in the Park. She sells paintings, decorated wreaths and ceramic jewelry and has a background in graphic design. She designed this year's Art in the Park posters as well as some past ones.
"I'm a graphic designer by trade, and then I was inspired during COVID to start my own business doing my own art," said Marcum, who is in her second year as a vendor.
This year's Art in the Park is only the second in person since the COVID-19 pandemic; 2020's was canceled, and 2021's was virtual.
"Any time where you get to talk to people about your artwork one on one, you get to sort of see what is resonating with people," Roman said. "A lot of what I do is online, and there is something way more authentic about talking to somebody face to face."