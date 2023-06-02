 Skip to main content
Preparation begins for 2023 Art in the Park festival

Preparation begins for 2023 Art in the Park festival

In his curtain-walled tent, Jeff Ferguson carefully arranged his pottery with his young son, Cal. He lined the shelves with his handmade work as he prepared for thousands of customers this weekend.

"I probably have the most weight of product of anybody here," Ferguson said.

From left, Steve Martin, Dennis Martin, and Luke Kindle affix their company banner

From left, Steve Martin, Dennis Martin, and Luke Kindle affix their company banner to the front of their tent while setting up for Art in the Park on Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Fresh Lemonade Co., a family-run business, has been serving lemonade at festivals since 2019. Dennis Martin, who helps run the business, said many family members man the booth when they take their company to festivals. “It’s a great way to give them money without them having to ask for it,” he said.
A group of hand painted barrels sit in the shade on Friday

A group of hand-painted barrels sit in the shade on Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Artists spent Friday setting up their booths before the weekend kicks off.
Ernest Hilderbrand secures his tent to the ground on Friday

Ernest Hilderbrand secures his tent to the ground on Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Hilderbrand creates bowls, platters and other vessels from wood that has been discarded. “It turned into something from a nasty little habit,” he said.
Paint rings stain a table inside Shannon Roman’s tent

Paint rings stain a table inside Shannon Roman’s tent on Friday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Roman received her degree in fine art at the University of Missouri.
