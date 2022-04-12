Passengers entering Columbia’s new airport terminal to catch a flight next fall will first walk into a spacious lobby with natural light streaming through the windows.
They will turn left for an expanded ticket area and then right to the carpeted TSA checkpoint.
Inside, the airport will open onto a much larger seating area with an adjacent restaurant.
Finally, an air-conditioned boarding bridge will lead them to the plane for boarding.
The new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport was introduced to the public Tuesday afternoon for the roughly 80 people who turned out to tour the not-yet-finished facility.
“It’s exciting to see not just people in Columbia, but it’s also nice to see people in the entire region that are interested in the progress of the terminal,” said Airport Manager Mike Parks.
The terminal is set to open around Labor Day, and construction is ahead of schedule, said senior project manager Mitchell Fuemmeler with Nabholz Construction Corporation.
The new terminal has 52,000-square-feet of floor space, a slightly smaller footprint than a football field. The entrance will feature the ticketing area and TSA checkpoint, plus a larger space for baggage claim and an information center.
Beyond the security checkpoint are three boarding gates with room for a fourth, as well as extensive concourse seating. Boarding bridges will be built between the gates and aircraft, according to the airport’s website.
“You can really see how large this new terminal is compared to the (current) one,” said city spokesperson Sydney Olsen. “So it’s just exciting that it’s really going to provide the space necessary for COU to continue to grow.”
In contrast, the present terminal is just 16,000-square-feet and has two boarding gates. The original terminal was also not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act,, but the new terminal will have ramps, boarding bridges, a sensory room, a service animal relief area and a lactation station.
The Columbia Disabilities Commission has been working closely with contractors since the planning began. Commission members followed the tour to make sure compliance was being met.
“I’m really glad to see the city and the contractors work together to make a really accessible facility,” said John Bowders, Columbia Disabilities Commission member.
“To go outside on the tarmac and then go up a ramp, and I’ve been both cold and very wet doing that. It’s going to be so nice to use a jet bridge to just go to an airplane,” he added.
The contractors intentionally put carpet and concrete in different areas to make it easier for those in wheelchairs to get around and for those who are blind to differentiate between spaces.
“I would say overall, we’re really impressed with the accessibility that they’re providing here and their follow-through,” said Kate Graham, a member of the Columbia Disabilities Commission.
Amy Schneider, the director of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the terminal will be an asset for tourists and residents alike, as well as for visiting sports teams and business conventions.
“It’s going to be a game-changer for us,” Schneider said. “There was a lot of times that we haven’t been able to put bids on some conventions or even some sporting events because we haven’t had a big enough terminal or enough flights to get people in and out.”
American Airlines is the only carrier that now serves the airport, Parks said, but the airport is in conversation with United Airlines about restarting its service.