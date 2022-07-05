Preserving properties helps save Columbia's history

Columbia’s rich cultural history manifests itself in the buildings of the community. Steeped in aging brick and wood, the structures tell stories of its residents.
Since 1998, the Historic Preservation Commission of Columbia has nominated notable historic properties each year to highlight especially significant structures in the area.
“It’s important to recognize that we do have these historic places in our community, and they mean something to us,” said Amanda Staley Harrison, a commission member. “And so being part of that group of buildings, locations, districts, all of that means that we’re a community that values where we come from.”
Currently, the commission is accepting 2022 nominations for notable historic properties. Nominated structures must be at least 50 years old, located within Columbia corporate limits, and have architectural or historical characteristics that contribute to the city’s aesthetic views and social resources, according to the commission webpage.
“I think that the historic notable program is a great way to say ‘hey, here’s some really cool points of history.’ I mean, there’s a lot of historic buildings here,” Harrison said.
The commission works to protect structures and areas designated as having a certain architectural or historic significance. The members also spend their time recommending ordinances to the city council to protect these properties.
Each of the seven members has a specific expertise in either history, preservation, architecture, or real estate. The commission also spends much of its time educating citizens through various tours and informational events.
Over 150 structures have been designated as notable historic properties in Columbia. Here are 10 locations commission members say stand out to them.
‘Blind’ Boone HomeHome to famous early Columbia resident, John William “Blind” Boone, this late Victorian-style house was built in 1889, according to documents from the commission.
The two-story dark wood home is complete with blue painted shutters and balcony finishes.
“It’s association with John William Boone gives it its significance,” architectural historian Deb Sheals said.
Boone was a widely successful pianist, performing more than 8,400 concerts between 1880 and 1914.
As a descendant of slaves, Boone persevered through poverty, racism, and blindness to become a foundational ragtime composer.
Francis QuadrangleThe Francis Quadrangle Historic District contains many of Mizzou’s most iconic landmarks: the MU Columns, Jesse Hall, Peace Park and the Missouri School of Journalism.
“It’s been the historic core of the university campus for a long time,” Sheals said.
Better known as “the quad” by students and locals, this historic district is a well-known intersection of nature and architecture.
Towering over the quad, six limestone columns were famously erected from the remains of Academic Hall to memorialize the original university building that was destroyed in a fire in 1892.
Tall oak trees shaded the area for years although recently, the trees were cut down and new saplings were planted.
Jesse Hall has loomed over the district since 1893, acting as a symbol of Mizzou for years. The hall is perfectly situated to offer views of both Mizzou’s campus and the downtown area.
Greenwood HeightsThe oldest house in Columbia, Greenwood Heights, exists on a secluded lot behind Gerbes Supermarket.
The unassuming house is built in a “T” shape with rust red bricks on a stone foundation.
“There’s a lot of history that is not just in the downtown area,” Harrison said when discussing Greenwood Heights.
The original section of the house was built by Edward Champlin in 1827, only six years after Columbia was founded, according to commission documents.
In 1979, the building was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Jewell Cemetery“It’s the oldest location in Colombia as far as where people have been doing things and working and moving and dying,” Harrison said when discussing Jewell Cemetery.
Located on South Providence Road, the cemetery was originally founded by George Jewell in the early 1800s for private family burials.
Shaded by lofty trees, the serene site contains much natural beauty as well as historical significance.
Missouri’s 22nd governor, Charles Hardin is buried at the site, according to commission documents.
McKinney BuildingBuilt in 1917, the McKinney Building hosted some of the most popular African-American musicians of the 20th century including Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie and Ella Fitzgerald.
The two-story commercial building contained an open dance hall and ticket window on the second floor with three shops occupying the ground floor.
“It’s pretty significant for association with music and it’s a Black-owned business,” Sheals said.
The hall closed in the 1940s when owner McKinney died and his family decided to close the hall. It was converted to a chicken hatchery in the 1950s, according to commission documents.
Missouri TheatreThe Missouri Theatre, located at 203 S. Ninth St., was built in 1923 to be used for vaudeville performances and early movies.
The theater interior is draped in red velvet and gold, with accents of Belgian marble and stained glass. A 1,800-pound chandelier detailed with crystal prisms and etched panels dangles above the rows of seats.
Designed by the Boiler Brothers Architects of Kansas City, the ornate theater is meant to resemble the Paris Opera House, according to the University of Missouri venue website.
The theater is now used as a performance and recital space.
Commission co-chair Stephen Bybee mentioned the Missouri Theatre as one of his picks for the most historically interesting properties in the area.
“My favorite stuff is actually on Ninth Street,” Bybee said.
Niedermeyer ApartmentsSituated at 920 Cherry St., the Niedermeyer apartment building is the oldest in downtown Columbia.
The white and green brick structure embodies a feeling of vintage comfort with a wrap-around porch and exposed brick interiors. An abundance of windows allows for natural light to stream through the building.
In 1837, this property was built originally to house the Columbia Female Academy, according to commission documents.
The trustees of the female academy would soon go on to form a new women’s college in the 1850s that later became Stephens College.
“Before it was bought by the current owners, it was going to be slated for demolition to put in a student housing in that location and we rallied the troops and found a new buyer for it and he has lovingly restored it,” said Melissa Hagen, commission co-chair.
Famous guests such as former Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan and Mark Twain visited the building when it was repurposed as a hotel in the early 1900s.
St. Clair HallThe red brick college hall was designed in a gothic style by a prominent female architect of the time, Mary Louise Hale.
The structure was built in 1900 as a part of Columbia College’s campus. At the time, it was very uncommon for women to become architects and design buildings of this magnitude.
St. Clair Hall became a stylistic basis for all the buildings that now surround Bass Commons as they all use elements similar to that of St. Clair, according to commission documents.
Harrison said her interest in historical buildings also lies in the people and stories that surround them.
“I do what I do is because I’m interested in people’s stories,” Harrison said.
Tiger HotelThe Tiger Hotel, built in 1928, is the largest surviving historic hotel in the downtown area.
It is also the tallest building in downtown Columbia and the first skyscraper built between Kansas City and St. Louis, according to the hotel’s website and commission documents.
Designed by Alonzo Gentry of Kansas City, the elaborate building’s red brick exterior is decorated with a collection of glazed terra cotta ornamentation. The iconic red “TIGER” sign on the roof is the original. It sat in darkness for years before restoration in 2005.
In the 1980s, the hotel was converted into a retirement home. By 2012, the building was renovated and reopened as a hotel for the first time in years.
The restoration of the Tiger Hotel contributed to the larger historic preservation of the downtown area.
“People don’t want to walk into a sterile town with no history, they come to places and they want to go to the historic districts,” Harrison said.
Troxell, Alexander Richard, and Jessie W HouseOccupying one of the largest residential lots on West Broadway, the Troxell, Alexander Richard and Jessie W House, sometimes known as the Briarwood Estate, dates back to the early 1800s, according to commission documents.
“It’s been in Columbia like literally forever,” Hagen said.
The red brick Colonial Revival-style home stands tall with white two-story columns framing the front of the property.
The home has undergone many renovations due to a 19th century fire and weathering.
“The guys that own it right now are doing a terrific job and preserving it and you know, we’re very lucky to have that in our community,” Hagen said of the house.