The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is offering flu shots for all residents older than six months at community-based flu clinics throughout Boone County, according to a news release from the Health Department.
No appointment is needed. Vaccinations are free for children 18 years or younger. For older patients, cost depends on insurance providers. The department accepts cash or checks.
Residents can receive a flu shot at these locations:
- Rocheport: 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Rocheport Moniteau Housing, 600 E. Fourth St.
- Centralia: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Centralia Intermediate School, 550 W. Lakeview.
- Sturgeon: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Sturgeon Elementary/Middle School cafeteria, 210 W. Patton St.
- Harrisburg: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Harrisburg Community Room, 1000 S. Harris St.
In Columbia, the department offers flu shots from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1005 W. Worley St.
A high-dose flu shot is available for people age 65 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends every person six months or older receive a flu vaccination every year.
For more information about flu vaccinations, visit the city of Columbia website.