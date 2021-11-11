Existing Columbia homes bucked a pricing trend of at least five years in September.
Data from the Columbia Board of REALTORS shows that existing homes for sale surpassed the price of new construction in the local housing market, mostly tied to a decrease in the supply and construction rates of new homes.
That's a situation that hasn't existed at least since January 2016, the first month data is available from the local realtor group.
The lack of new homes on the market has contributed to a relative increase in the price of existing homes, said Brian Toohey, CEO of the Columbia Board of REALTORS.
"Typically, you're going to pay a little bit of a premium for new construction versus existing," Toohey said. "The demand (for homes) has been so high ... that you're seeing that price appreciation in existing (homes)."
Robbin Kimbell, a real estate agent at RE/MAX Boone Realty, says the price range of new construction also contributes to the current state of home prices.
"It's undoubtedly helping that new construction homes are below the $300,000 mark," she said in an email.
Despite a slight increase in housing inventory in Boone County in September, the sale inventory at that point was just 1.12 months worth of homes.
The inventory has been low since October 2019 and has not been above two months worth since April 2020, according to information supplied by the board. Supply hit a low for available data in June 2021 with 0.7 months worth of inventory.
This low supply can be attributed in part to the housing market shifting back to a seller's market, Toohey said.
"That's just only seen the inventory levels start to decrease more," he said. "And it happened even more so during the pandemic."
The short supply of homes has greatly affected the way Kimbell shows homes to potential buyers.
"The way I used to approach it when working with buyers, I would set up a specific MLS (multi listing service) search," she said in an email.
This specific search would look for various characteristics of a home, including the school zone, subdivision or location.
Now, Kimbell sets up a more general search.
"I do not want the buyer to miss out on something they initially had not thought of purchasing," she said in an email.
Building permit numbers are also down in Boone County and Columbia, but this can be explained in part by the number of permits granted at the beginning of the year.
"Well, they started out the year way up," Toohey said. "You're seeing so many building permits ... in the beginning of the year. It's taking some time for those houses to build out."
Another factor in the decrease in building permits is home builders coping with material and labor shortages.
Orie Hemme, a sales and business consultant at Columbia-based homebuilding company Hemme Construction, says the supply chain shortages impact every part of the business.
"Every facet of our business is touched by the supply chain shortages," Hemme said. "The things that really affect us ... are probably cabinets and windows at this point."
Before the pandemic, cabinet and window production would take two to three weeks. "Now they're both at 17 (weeks)," Hemme said. These delays have greatly lengthened the time it takes to build a home.
Hemme said labor shortage goes hand-in-hand with the supply chain shortages. "Our manufacturers are really hurting from labor shortages," he said.
With all of the supply chain shortages, Hemme said that Hemme Construction is building at about half-capacity.
"If we had the workforce and the material shortage wasn't as bad, I think we probably would build double the amount of homes built this year," Hemme said.
Hemme Construction is directly feeling the effects of a labor shortage, too. The average age of a trade person in construction certainly plays a large part in this shortage.
"There's just not enough young people coming into the trades to replace those who are getting older and retiring," Hemme said.
He said Hemme Construction will direct anybody that shows interest in the trade to their contractors.