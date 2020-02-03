Professional actors and Stephens College students will perform "Pride and Prejudice," a romantic comedy adapted from Jane Austen's classic love story, at Macklanburg Playhouse Thursday through Sunday.
Timo Aker, assistant professor of theatre, directs the production adapted by Jon Jory, according to a news release from Stephens. The play features professional actors from Chicago and Columbia together with Stephens students.
"This fun and heartfelt adaptation is fabulously brought to life by our professional actors and students, who have done a wonderful job of challenging each other to bring their A game,” Aker said.
Performances are appropriate for all ages. They take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave., according to the news release.
Tickets are $16 general admission and $10 for students and seniors. Group rates are available. To purchase, contact the Stephens College box office at (573) 876-7199 or boxoffice@stephens.edu, or visit stephens.edu/services/box-office/tickets.