Whenever Columbia residents JD and Anna Hall would visit their son John’s grave at Memorial Park Cemetery, they had a great view of two Cosmopolitan Park football fields.
When the couple went to see the grave of their son, who died of brain cancer in 1999 at age 32, they would enjoy watching youth football games on nearby fields No. 5 and 6.
Anna Hall died in 2013, and her husband died in 2017.
Now that both of their names have joined their son’s on the family tombstone, money they left to the city is funding about $400,000 worth of improvements to the football fields and their facilities.
Toney Lowery, senior park planner for the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, said he could not think of another parks project that has been entirely funded by private donation. While the department had already planned to make some fixes, such as replacing the goalposts, Lowery said the donation allows for more extensive improvements than otherwise would have been possible.
“We get donations for things, but I mean, this was totally funded,” Lowery said. “I mean, it's $400,000. That does not fall out of the sky very often.”
According to a statement from Gabe Huffington, the acting Parks and Rec director, the department has had access to the donation since 2017 and has been holding it in an investment account. He said in the statement that the department planned to discuss improvements to the Cosmo football fields in 2019, but COVID-19 and construction schedules associated with projects funded by the 2015 Park Sales Tax delayed these discussions until now.
Parks and Rec’s proposed improvements would add new infrastructure and expand existing structures.
Lowery said “the big dog on the block” would be a large grandstand overlooking field No. 6 that could seat about 480 people. The front of the grandstand would have several tiers of bleachers, while the back would have a flat section bordered with a railing to accommodate people with disabilities.
The Columbia Youth Football League primarily uses the fields. Garrett Falls, head coach of the 12U Columbia Warhawks team, came to the fields Monday evening for an interested parties meeting with Parks and Rec. Falls said the proposal should include a fence beneath the grandstand to keep spectators off the field.
Lowery said the department has met with user groups like the football league to get their feedback on the project because they are the ones who actually use the area being improved.
“That's why we meet with these user groups,” Lowery said. “They know how their facilities run, they know what they want, they know what works well.”
Another proposal would expand the existing concession stand. About one-third of the current structure is a concession building, and the rest is a sheltered outdoor area with tables and benches.
The proposed expansion would mostly eliminate the shelter area, giving the concessions more room and allowing space for equipment storage, though Lowery said the department would determine the final dimensions with feedback from the CYFL and concession staff.
Tammy Falls, who runs the concession stand at the fields, said the improvements would allow more volunteers to work the stand, driving down wait times for hungry spectators. She also said the added storage space would come in handy so the youth league can store equipment closer to the fields.
Tammy and Garrett Falls are married. She said she is the “team mom” for her husband’s team, and she said it is incredible that the Hall family would donate so much to benefit youth football.
“It really warms your heart to know that people care so much about the football organization here in Columbia,” Tammy Falls said. “I know sometimes we struggle to get donations, and when something like this comes along, it's amazing, so we really appreciate the family for what they did for us.”
The department also proposes replacing existing scoreboards and goalposts; installing small, wheelchair-accessible bleachers near field No. 5; and adding a square shelter behind the grandstand.
Lowery said the department plans to start using the money late this year or early next year. In the meantime, the department will keep public comment open for about a week, make any required revisions to the plan and get it approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Columbia City Council before beginning bidding on construction.
Columbia residents can see the proposed improvements and provide suggestions at BeHeard.CoMo.gov.