JD and Anna Hall share a headstone with their son John Hall

JD and Anna Hall share a headstone with their son John Hall in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. The gravesite overlooks football fields No. 5 and 6 in Cosmo Park, which Columbia Parks and Recreation is renovating with a donation from JD and Anna Hall.

 Harshawn Ratanpal/Missourian

Whenever Columbia residents JD and Anna Hall would visit their son John’s grave at Memorial Park Cemetery, they had a great view of two Cosmopolitan Park football fields.

When the couple went to see the grave of their son, who died of brain cancer in 1999 at age 32, they would enjoy watching youth football games on nearby fields No. 5 and 6.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

  • Local government and neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and economics. Reach me at ssrctx@umsystem.edu.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you