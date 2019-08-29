Members of the Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Boone County Jail were awarded a proclamation Thursday for becoming the first jail in Missouri to meet the accreditation requirements from the National Institute for Jail Operations.
The jail is the first in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and in Missouri to receive the accreditation, which was presented Aug. 8.
The proclamation from the Boone County Commissioner recognized the hard work of the officers, continued growth during the accreditation process and the high standard the jail has set for the county and the state.
Keith Hoskins, director of the jail, said the process of receiving the accreditation took around 20 months and was a learning process for everyone at the jail.
"There's a lot of things we learned we were doing right, there was a lot of things we learned that we could improve on," Hoskins said. "And we did improve on those. And hopefully, within the next year, we'll go up another level to Level 1, which is the top level of detail."
The accreditation standards are based on constitutional, federal and state laws, and they use the correctional practices that safeguard life, safety and health of all members of the correctional community. The accreditation process contains 630 guidelines for jails to follow.
Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson praised the Sheriff's Department after the proclamation was approved.
"They have stepped up so much in helping to really handle and get a real grasp on issues that affect so many systems within our county," she said.
Presiding Commissioner David Atwill agreed.
"We are fortunate to have an outstanding sheriff and an outstanding department," he said. "The award isn't easily obtained and illustrates how the sheriff and his staff operate a high quality jail."