The 63rd annual Boone County Art Show took place this weekend, showcasing art made by both professionals and non-professionals from the area. Within the many categories, a judge evaluated the works and awarded first, second and third place to artists on Friday.
Non-professional artist Cheryl Hardy won first place in the non-professional drawing category for her piece, "Dear Mother, Why Don't You Write?" The piece is an interpretive drawing based on a one-of-a-kind postcard Hardy found at an antique mall that has a picture of a mother and her daughter on it.
On the back of the postcard, the sender wrote, "Dear Mother, Why don't you write?", the namesake of her piece.
Hardy is a retired Columbia College faculty member. This is her fourth time participating in the Boone County Art Show.
"The competition here, even in something like a non-professional drawing category, is amazing, this year especially," Hardy said. "It's humbling to look around and see what else is here."
The Boone County Art Show is an annual collaboration between the Central Bank of Boone County and the Columbia Art League. The event began as an outdoor art show held by the Columbia Art League in 1959. When it started raining, the then president of the bank, R.B. Price, invited them into the bank, according to Mary Wilkerson who coordinated the event this year.
"There's a couple things that are kind of unusual about this show," Wilkerson said. "One is, it's not juried, most art shows are juried, ... this is not. If you've entered and you walk in with it, we put it up on the walls or put it on a pedestal."
The second thing making it unusual is the inclusion of both professional and non-professional artists, Wilkerson added.
"Really, anybody over the age of 18 can enter," Wilkerson said.
Kelsey Hammond, executive director for the Columbia Art League, noted that the show is beneficial in expanding the art community in Columbia and allows artists to gain more exposure.
"What's so cool about the show is that the art league attracts certain artists, and a lot of people don't know they can join or show art in our gallery," Hammond said. "This is a really good way for us to make connections with artists."
Some community members in Columbia have been attending the art show for many years and know some of the local artists personally. Lucy Kirby and Sarah Seat, a local jewelry artist, have been attending the show for many years and enjoy seeing the work of friends and new artists.
"This is one of the great things about Columbia, to have this show every year," Seat said. "The bank is just fantastic about opening their doors and having this every fall."
Additional awards were presented to artists including the People's Choice Award, voted on by attendees, and the Bank Purchase Award.
"You can't make up your mind and it's quite difficult, but I love people's choice, it keeps you really engaged," Kirby said.