The 63rd annual Boone County Art Show took place this weekend, showcasing art made by both professionals and non-professionals from the area. Within the many categories, a judge evaluated the works and awarded first, second and third place to artists on Friday.

Non-professional artist Cheryl Hardy won first place in the non-professional drawing category for her piece, "Dear Mother, Why Don't You Write?" The piece is an interpretive drawing based on a one-of-a-kind postcard Hardy found at an antique mall that has a picture of a mother and her daughter on it.

