A new program announced Tuesday hopes to incentivize landlords to accept more housing vouchers from renters.
The Housing Stability Program was launched by the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness, formerly named Functional Zero Task Force. Coalition chair and Love Columbia program manager Conrad Hake said it will address misinformation about vouchers and landlord concerns like paperwork and property damage.
“What we’ve identified is that there isn’t an inherent risk in taking a tenant with a voucher,” Hake said. “It’s more of a stigma than it is reality.”
According to a news release, the program will offer a $500 incentive per unit to property owners or managers to house people using certain types of housing vouchers. The program will also offer up to $1,000 per unit for repairs needed after a vouchered tenant leaves the property.
Hake said the program was launched after conducting a survey of landlords in Columbia from the fall. The survey found that landlords who used to accept vouchers in the past aren’t really taking them anymore.
Only 19 out of 110 people who had been offered emergency vouchers since January have found housing, said the news release.
Hake said the program’s incentives are intended to mitigate administrative hassles, security deposits and damages beyond normal wear and tear.
“I think there’s just a fear that it is too much work,” Hake said. “So when there’s a little bit of incentive applied to it, then that helps the landlord overcome the risk and feel good.”
The coalition found that programs like this one have been successful in other communities. For example, Hake said research showed that incentive programs had “remarkable success” in the state of Oregon, cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota and Norfolk, Virginia as well as places in the Pacific Northwest.
Hake said the Housing Stability Program is a “collaborative effort” and was funded by many community providers.
“Our main goal is to help people reduce the amount of time that they’re experiencing homelessness so that they can get back to stability more quickly,” Hake said.